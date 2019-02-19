Ogier promotes eight in Cayman team

Ogier has promoted six Caymanians in a round of eight new year promotions spanning its legal, corporate administration and business services teams.

Cayman practice partner James Bergstrom said, “I am proud to see that our commitment to developing local talent continues to bear fruit. This cohort of rising stars has made a mark on the firm as we continue to grow our team in response to client demand.”

“It is particularly rewarding to see a graduate of our articled clerk program included in the list of promotions, and to see our people from all levels and disciplines within Ogier being recognized for their hard work and taking on increased responsibilities.”

Ben Gillooly was named a director of Ogier Global, Ogier’s corporate administration business. As one of Ogier Global’s six-strong team of directors, Mr. Gillooly specializes in directorship services.

As a Cayman attorney with a background in the investment funds and asset management industry advising major financial institutions, hedge fund managers and their onshore counsel, he is also counsel within Ogier’s investment funds team.

Cline Glidden, who has been instrumental in helping to develop Ogier’s local legal services offering, was named senior associate. Mr. Glidden advises on mergers and acquisitions, real estate, property law, project development, employment and immigration.

William Jones began his career with Ogier as an articled clerk in 2003. Now a key senior attorney in Ogier’s Cayman dispute resolution team, he has been promoted to counsel. Mr. Jones specializes in restructuring and insolvency, and trust disputes, in addition to local insurance litigation.

Kayla Thompson joined Ogier Global last year in an administrative role as one of Ogier’s youngest employees. She has been undertaking professional development, has been coached and mentored by her team and now becomes Trainee Junior Corporate Administrator.

Aveana Watler has been with Ogier for 12 months in the firm’s Cayman-based support team. She has become skilled in supporting Ogier’s Investment Funds team and now progresses from a trainee to an executive legal secretary.

Amy Bodden, who has been promoted to legal assistant, has been a member of Ogier’s support team for eight years. With experience gained as executive legal secretary supporting Ogier’s funds teams, she will take up the new challenge of supporting Mr. Glidden and helping to develop Ogier’s growing local legal services.

Alongside the six Caymanians, Nylah Rampersad, who manages a team of three and has been instrumental in implementing significant process improvements at Ogier, was named finance manager. Ross Wilding, who recently returned to the U.K. and is supporting Ogier’s “Cayman in Europe” offering, was named senior associate.