Solomon Harris becomes Bedell Cristin

Following the merger of Solomon Harris and Bedell Cristin in October of last year, Solomon Harris officially changed its name to Bedell Cristin on 2 July.

The merger has enabled the new, expanded firm to broaden its reach into other international markets including the Middle East and the Far East, where Cayman legal structures are particularly popular, the firm said in a press release.

In addition to extending its global reach, the Cayman office will continue to focus on its local practice including real estate, banking, immigration, captive insurance and local corporate services.

Sophia Harris, managing partner of Bedell Cristin Cayman, said “We have been able to successfully integrate two existing companies and business cultures into a solid, unified entity.

“We will continue to provide the same high-quality legal expertise to the local market that we have always done, with a more enhanced offering for our international clients. The change of name cements our integration and we are excited to be continuing our journey as part of the Bedell Cristin global team,” she added.