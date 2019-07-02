LDM Global announces new chief financial officer

Vivek Sharma is the new chief financial officer at LDM Global.

He has more than 20 years of experience as a senior financial leader with significant international experience. He is a qualified chartered accountant and has worked for PwC, Citigroup, Tele 2 and Digicel.

The global consultancy, which focuses on eDiscovery, digital forensics, document review and cybersecurity, has an office and data centre on Grand Cayman.

“LDM Global is experiencing rapid growth, recruiting experienced staff and expanding into new markets around the world to support our client needs,” said CEO Conor Looney. “Vivek’s experience working across regions is crucial for us as we work to deliver a seamless client-focused operation.”