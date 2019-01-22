LDM Global enters partnerships to expand cybersecurity offering

Data solutions and litigation support firm LDM Global has partnered with Arctic Wolf Networks, a security operations center, as a service company to provide threat detection and response capabilities to protect against advanced cyberattacks.

LDM Global has also teamed up with KnowBe4, provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. The resulting suite of services will provide cyber services to LDM Global’s legal clients around employee education, threat detection and due diligence.

LDM Global’s CEO Conor Looney said the partnership completes a vital service offering to law firms and corporations who have seen a sharp increase in cyberattacks in recent years. “Arctic Wolf and KnowBe4 lead their fields in security operations centers and employee cybersecurity awareness training, respectively,” Mr. Looney said.