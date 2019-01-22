The 2019 Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues got off to an exciting start Saturday with a full schedule of boys and girls games.

In the Girls Under 11 league, Academy SCs Millicent Hoffman scored the season’s first hat trick as she led her team to a 6-0 win over George Town SC. Emily Hasbun, Lea Santos-Smith and Maddie Jamieson rounded off the scoring, contributing a goal each.

A “Sunset battle” saw Sunset FC Blue Iguanas and Sunset FC Stingrays settled for a draw with the Blue Iguanas taking the lead through a Stingrays own goal, only for Emily Woolf to grab the equalizer in the second half.

In the third Under 11 Girls game, Scholars ISC failed to show-up for their match with Sunset FC Fusion.

The Boys Under 11 league opened with 345 FC II getting by George Town SC I 2-1 thanks to goals from Jhaiyre Willis and Noah Mitten. Fred Boothe scored for George Town SC.

345 FC I defeated Academy SC Wanderers 3-1 with Kyan Okoli and Jamie Price getting their names on the scoresheet following an own goal by the Wanderers. Max McGeough scored a consolation goal for Academy late in the game.

A very young George Town SC II lost to Latinos FC 6-0 with Cooper Nelson and Jharez McKenzie grabbing two goals each on their way to the victory. Kyle Hudson and Mark Ebanks scored Latinos’ other two goals.

In the final Under 11 Boys game of the day, Sunset FC Warriors defeated newcomers Scholars ISC 14-0. Scorers for Sunset included Jaxon Cover (4), Charlie Isbister (3), Matthew Rees (3), Thomas Rees (2), Jayden Ashdown and Harry Cowell.

In the Boys Under 15 games played on Saturday afternoon, it was Bodden Town FC 7 vs. Academy SC White 1; Cayman Athletic SC 1 vs. 345 FC I 1 and 345 FC II 0 vs. Sunset FC 6.

Bodden Town FCs Breshawn Watson scored four goals and Jaqan Miller fired in the other three to secure the win against Academy SC White.

Cayman Athletic’s Javon Clarke opened the scoring against 345 FC I, only to see his goal canceled out by a Cayman Athletic own goal.