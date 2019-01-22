SILO Compliance recognized by banking publication

Banking CIO Outlook has recognized Cayman company SILO Compliance among the Top 10 know-your-customer solutions providers in 2018, describing the system as “an easy-to-use compliance application to tackle regulatory requirements.”

The Top 10 KYC Solution Providers were selected by a panel of banking industry chief executive officers, chief information officers, venture capitalists and Banking CIO Outlook’s editorial board for “providing powerful solutions coupled with innovative strategies that are distinctively prominent in the field.”

SILO Compliance Solutions addresses the challenges that come with the reporting, document management, analytics and administration associated with AML compliance.