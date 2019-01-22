Conyers supports Little Grand Race team

Conyers Dill & Pearman is donating $5,000 to the “Dream Team” of Oskar Bjuroe, Jake Serpell and Louis Vagniez as they undertake the Little Grand Race 2019 to raise funds for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

This challenging race will take place between Feb. 18 and 25, and will see experienced kiteboarders travel from Little Cayman to Grand Cayman in a single day. The participants will attempt to cover the roughly 90 miles in as little time as possible.

Kevin Butler, partner and head of Conyers’ Cayman office, said, “We are proud to support Oskar and his team in the Little Grand Race 2019. This challenging event brings together a number of talented individuals and teams for an important cause, and we are delighted to contribute to and support our local community.”