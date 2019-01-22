STEP Cayman hosts annual conference

STEP Cayman Islands, the local chapter of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, will host the 2019 International Wealth Structuring Forum on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa.

The annual international private client conference will address issues affecting the trust industry, with a special focus on wealth structuring. The two-day event features more than 40 speakers and international trust experts.

In his keynote address, Grand Court Justice Ian Kawaley will open the event by giving his perspective on recent notable developments in international trust law.

A panel of experts will discuss current global challenges and how international financial centers, and the Cayman Islands in particular, are coping with such challenges, while continuing to find new opportunities to support and advise families in sophisticated wealth structuring.

In addition, speakers will discuss in depth the practical implications of wealth structuring for Chinese families and politically exposed persons, personal liability issues for trustees and examine Cayman’s foundation companies a year after their introduction.

Another panel will examine the impact of the Pugachev case on the offshore world and the case law on sham trusts more than a year after the judgment was handed down.

