Chamber Pension Plan has new senior manager

Randall Fisher has returned to the Chamber Pension Plan as senior manager responsible for business management and relationship development.

He previously served as director of operations between November 2014 and March 2018.

Fisher has more than 25 years of experience in financial services including at the National Pensions Office.

He said, “I am pleased to be returning to the Chamber Pension Plan and working closely with the current volunteer trustees to ensure that the plan continues to live up to its mission statement of providing the best-performing, most trusted pension plan for employees and businesses in the Cayman Islands, in an efficient and cost-effective manner.”