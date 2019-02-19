Harneys wins Hedgeweek, China Business Journal accolades

For the third consecutive year, Harneys has been named Best Offshore Law Firm by Hedgeweek, at an awards ceremony held in London on Feb. 14.

The awards, which recognize excellence among hedge fund managers and service providers around the world, are based on review by institutional investors, asset managers, service providers, advisers and trading technology companies, among others.

Harneys also won four Deal of the Year Awards from China Business Law Journal for its work on Ant Financial’s series C fundraising, Key Safety Systems’ acquisition of Takata Corporation, the material asset restructurings of Jiangsu Shagang and CHMT’s purchase of The Center in Hong Kong.

China Business Law Journal’s awards are presented annually and are based on hundreds of nominations from in-house counsel and other qualified observers, and research conducted by China Business Law Journal’s editorial team.

In other news, Harneys acted as Cayman Islands counsel to Fosun Tourism Group, owner of Club Med, on its initial public offering in which it raised over US$400 million.

Fosun Tourism Group is the largest tourism resort group in the world by revenue, and is listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The transaction involved the spin off from Fosun International of the tourism and hotel units that includes Club Med SAS. Minority investors in the IPO included Alibaba Group, Suchuang Gas Corp. and Shun Tak Holdings.