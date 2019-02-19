Scotiabank targets fraud with transaction alerts

Scotiabank recently launched its new alerts feature for debit and credit card transactions, which gives real-time notification once a debit or credit card transaction is conducted. Alerts are also available for purchases when the card is not present, if a card is used outside of the country and for both point-of-sale and ATM transactions. Customers can opt to receive alerts via email or through the Scotia Mobile Banking App.

“Customers in Cayman continue to trend towards the convenience of our online and mobile banking platforms, and we will continue to innovate in the digital space to ensure that we satisfy their needs,” said Dwight Burrows, managing director for Scotiabank Cayman.

More than 35 percent of customers in Cayman are now actively using online and mobile banking.

“Alerts are also an important safety tool to protect our customers against potential fraud,” he said.

Scotiabank customers interested in signing up for alerts can do so via the Scotia Mobile App or the Scotia online platform.