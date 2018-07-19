Special Olympics announced that major landmarks, stadia and iconic buildings around the world, including Camana Bay will turn red in a global display of unity on Friday as part of the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration.

The act represents the dawn of the Inclusion Revolution: Special Olympics’ mission to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities worldwide and create inclusive communities.

As the international Special Olympics organization celebrates its 50th, the Cayman Islands chapter is also recognizing a big birthday. Special Olympics Cayman Islands turns 30 this year.

The areas of Camana Bay which will light up red this Friday night are:

62 Forum Lane

89 Nexus Way

The Cinema

Jasmine Fountain

Books & Books

“At Camana Bay, we are pleased to support our Special Olympics athletes,” says Linda Podlaski, Dart Real Estate vice president of property management. “We wish to congratulate both Special Olympics Cayman Islands and Special Olympics International on their milestone anniversaries this year, as they continue to raise awareness of these athletes who make us proud every day.”

Special Olympics Cayman Islands chairman, Adrian Lynch says, “I’m thrilled that the Cayman Islands is able to take part in this global statement of inclusion. We appreciate the team at Camana Bay for their support and for making this happen.”

Members of the community are encouraged to take pictures in front of the building and share their support and commitment to inclusion on social media using the hashtag LightUpForInclusion.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support to help celebrate and raise awareness for people with intellectual disabilities regardless of where they live in the world,” says Special Olympics International chairman, Timothy Shriver. “Light Up for Inclusion symbolizes the continuation and evolution of Special Olympics’ mission.”

In addition to Camana Bay, more than 170 landmarks worldwide will participate in the Light Up for Inclusion initiative, creating a global display of tolerance, respect and celebration of difference.

Major participating global landmarks include, but are not limited to, the following:

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and ADNOC HQ, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Empire State Building, New York, U.S.

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia

Coca-Cola London Eye and Piccadilly sign, London, U.K.

African Renaissance Monument, Dakar, Senegal

CN Tower, Toronto, Canada

Chicago celebrations

Light Up for Inclusion is part of the action-packed Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration taking place in Chicago through Saturday. Chicago is the birthplace of the first International Special Olympics Summer Games, which were held at Soldier Field in July 1968.

Special Olympics athletes, coaches, supporters and celebrities from around the globe will gather in Chicago for the 50th Anniversary to commemorate 50 years of joy, courage and empowerment, and participate in a weekend filled with inspiring events.

The Commemorative Law Enforcement Torch Run will occur on Friday, featuring hundreds of law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes from around the world. The four-mile run will conclude with the lighting of the Eternal Flame of Hope outside of Soldier Field. To wrap up the celebration, Special Olympics will host a Global Day of Inclusion at Soldier Field, a family-friendly celebration featuring sports, interactive games, exhibits, food and live entertainment, and the 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert featuring Chance the Rapper, Usher, Francis & the Lights, Smokey Robinson, Jason Mraz and O.A.R.

“Fifty years ago in Chicago, Special Olympics began its mission to break down barriers and create a more inclusive world at the first ever International Summer Games,” says Mary Davis, Special Olympics International CEO. “As we charge into the next 50 years with a renewed purpose of ending discrimination, we are encouraging people across the globe to join us and help create a fully inclusive world.”

The next Special Olympics World Summer Games will take place in Abu Dhabi from March 14-21, 2019. Over 7,000 Special Olympics athletes representing over 170 countries from around the world will compete.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1968, and celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 5 million athletes and Unified partners in more than 170 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 108,000 games and competitions throughout the year.

About Special Olympics Cayman Islands

Special Olympics Cayman Islands offers year-round training to persons with intellectual disabilities and is strongly based on the premise that with regular sports training athletes lead fuller more self-sufficient lives, and are able to achieve success on and off the competition field. The organization has been in the Cayman Islands since 1988 and is primarily a volunteer group with the majority of funding coming from donations and fund-raising activities.

Special Olympics Cayman Islands currently has more than 120 active athletes in aquatics, track and field, bocce, basketball, football, golf, and stand-up paddle boarding.

To learn more about how you can get involved with Special Olympics Cayman Islands chapter, visit its Facebook page.