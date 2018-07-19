On June 15, Anchor & Den in the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort held its first Night Market. The Father’s Day-themed event was dubbed a big success, bringing hundreds of residents and visitors through the doors to sample various wares.

This Friday, the team at the Marriott’s Beach House plan to do it all again with the Midsummer Night’s Dream Market, starting at 6 p.m.

The evening features a collaboration between Anchor & Den and The Mercantile retail space. Promising “the ultimate shopping experience,” the market includes live bands and music, delicious summer street food, handcrafted cocktails, family activities and lots of summer-inspired retail items.

You can browse the food and beverage stalls and be tempted by the Aperitif Bar, Pie Hut, Mojito Bar, Summer Rolls Stall, Croquette Station and Fishmonger Stand, just to name a few. There will also be a traditional English Beer & Cider Garden set up outside for guests to enjoy an authentic summer drinking experience under the stars.

After grabbing a bite to eat and with a summery cocktail in hand, guests are welcome to peruse the retail stalls, where a fun selection of endless summer goods will be available to buy. Some of the cool brands that will be showcased are: Stylish canvas bags and accessories from Forestbound; cozy beach towels from Beach People; funky sunglasses from Boni Clyde and Etnia; irresistible swimwear from Cali-Dreaming, Made By Dawn and Capittana, and the very popular candles and room spray from Sydney Hale, featuring the exclusive Beach House scent.

Last but not least, there will be a complimentary wrapping station to beautifully package all the gifts that are purchased at the event.

Entrance to the Night Market is free, but those who wish to buy food and drinks will be invited to buy tickets at a dedicated ticket station. All retail items can be purchased with cash or credit card.

Complimentary valet parking will be available, as well as free Kids Club activities for children from 5 to 12 years old.

Upcoming dates and market themes:

Aug. 17: Wellness Market

Sept. 20: The Real Oktoberfest Market

Oct. 19: Retro Market

The restaurant, bar and lounge are open at the usual hours on Friday, but reservations for tables are highly recommended. Reservations can be made on www.anchorandden.com via OpenTable. For more information call 949-0088.