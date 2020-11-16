Scotiabank Cayman gives US$15,000 in student grants

Scotiabank Cayman has given grants totalling US$15,000 to three students who are pursuing undergraduate degrees overseas.

The recipients are Allena Rankine, who is studying business management at the University of Southampton in the UK and is receiving assistance for the third time; Jada Elliot, an industrial psychology major at St. John’s University in New York; and Halle Whittaker, who is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in information technology at the University of Manchester, UK.

Each received $5,000 to assist with tuition, student fees, books and other supplies, according to a Scotiabank press release.

For the past five years, Scotiabank Cayman has presented educational grants to Caymanian undergraduate students pursuing studies in business or finance at an overseas university or college.

Gregory Fletcher, head of wealth and market lead for Scotiabank Cayman, said, “We are pleased to present these grants to these deserving students who, despite the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to be committed to the pursuit of their educational goals.”