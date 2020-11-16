Jackson makes college swimming debut

Caymanian swimmer Alison Jackson made her college debut for the University of Northern Colorado, earning three podium finishes at the meet held earlier this month.

Jackson’s performance helped lead the Bears to a 145-117 season-opening win on 5 Nov. over visiting Colorado Mesa University.

“When we first walked out I will admit my nerves got the best of me, especially when I was about to dive in for my first collegiate race,” Jackson told the Compass of her first competitive college meet. “After that I realised I’ve raced before, it’s just a new atmosphere, and the rest of the meet was nerve-free.”

Jackson’s top individual finish came in the women’s 100-yard freestyle where she finished second in a time of 54.06 seconds. She also placed sixth in the women’s 200 free with a time of 1:58.6.

She teamed up with Madelyn Moore, Katelyn Bergin and Saana Liikonen to lead the Bears’ 400-yard freestyle relay team to a first-place finish in 3:30.3.

Jackson’s 200 medley relay team took third by clocking 1:50.75.

Jackson’s sister, Sarah Jackson, is also a member of the UNC women’s swimming programme although she did not compete in the season opener.

Northern Colorado returns to the pool 19-21 Nov. for the A3 Performance Invitational, which will be hosted by Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo.

Jackson is listed as swimming the sprint freestyle events in her freshman season, according to the programme’s athletics website. Her major is listed as sports and exercise science.

The Bears compete in Division I of the National Collegiate Athletics Association, the top-tier of college athletics in the United States.

They compete in the Western Athletic Conference, where they finished sixth at last year’s conference championships.