Cayman Islands People’s Party opens new HQ

Leaders of the Cayman Islands People’s Party launched last year opened the doors Thursday, 12 Nov. to their new offices at One Cayman House, in George Town.

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller serves as the party’s interim leader. He was joined by the party’s chair Donovan Ebanks and secretary Gilbert Connolly – who are both also serving in an interim capacity – for a ceremony celebrating the opening.

“The party is about trying to put in place something that will allow the people to participate in governance, and to have control,” said Miller.

The party was registered with the Elections Office in November of last year. It’s planning a series of community meetings, the first of which is scheduled for 15 Nov., in George Town.