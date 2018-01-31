Action continues in Netball Junior League

The Cayman Islands Junior Netball League resumed last Saturday, after persistent rains forced the cancellation of all games the previous weekend.

The U14 division proved to be the most exciting with Golden Strikers and All Stars engaging in a competitive battle up to halftime. In the second period, All Stars pulled away to win 11-4, and it was exciting to see the young players competing with great spirit.

In the other U14 game, Sky Angels bounced back from their defeat by All Stars in their opening game to post a comfortable 20-11 victory over Rising Stars.

Golden Strikers A continue to dominate the U12 division with a comprehensive 22-1 victory over Golden Strikers B. All Stars, who lost their opening game, defeated Rising Stars 10 goals to 5.

The League continues on Saturday.