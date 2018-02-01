February’s best concerts (and stand up) in South Florida

There is a good selection of live comedy on stage this month. Maybe it’s because February is the month of Valentine’s Day and some of us could use a good laugh. If you’re a fan of the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Paula Poundstone and Colin Quinn, you’re going to be in your glory.

There aren’t really any big current acts touring in South Florida; possibly everyone is recovering or licking their wounds after the Grammy Awards. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy terrific artists doing what they do best. Classics like Van Morrison, Paul Anka, Frankie Valli and Barry Manilow are all in town meaning you won’t be short of nostalgia.

Mary J Blige and her powerhouse vocals will be stopping by, along with the Goo Goo Dolls, Kid Rock and Los Lobos. One band that all Beatles aficionados should see is the Fab Faux with Will Lee on bass. This impressive lineup of musicians plays the Beatles’ songs the way they were meant to be played; if you’re in South Florida on March 2, don’t miss them.

Lara Fabian

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL

Feb. 2

8 p.m.

Paul Anka

Au-Rene Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Feb. 3

8 p.m.

Kid Rock

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Feb. 7

8 p.m.

Van Morrison

James L Knight Center

Miami, FL

Feb. 7 and 8

8 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami, FL

Feb. 10

1 p.m.

Nicky Jam & Plan B

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

Feb. 10

8 p.m.

Andrea Bocelli

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

Feb. 11

7:30 p.m.

Colin Quinn “One in Every Crowd”

Amaturo Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Feb. 24

8 p.m.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Feb. 16 and 17

8 p.m.

The Hot Sardines

Amaturo Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Feb. 16

7:30 p.m.

Mary J. Blige

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Feb. 19

8 p.m.

Barry Manilow

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Feb. 21

8 p.m

Paula Poundstone

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Feb. 17

8 p.m.

Dancing With The Stars

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Feb. 15

8 p.m..

Ja Rule & Ashanti

James L Knight Center

Miami, FL

Feb. 22

8 p.m.

Los Lobos

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Feb. 22

8 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Feb. 23 and 24

8 p.m.

Bad Company

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Feb. 13

8 p.m.

JJ Grey & Mofro

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL

Feb. 25

6 p.m.

George Winston

Amaturo Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Feb. 27

7:30 p.m.

Ricardo Montaner

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

March 2

8 p.m.

The Fab Faux