February’s best concerts (and stand up) in South Florida

There is a good selection of live comedy on stage this month. Maybe it’s because February is the month of Valentine’s Day and some of us could use a good laugh. If you’re a fan of the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Paula Poundstone and Colin Quinn, you’re going to be in your glory.
There aren’t really any big current acts touring in South Florida; possibly everyone is recovering or licking their wounds after the Grammy Awards. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy terrific artists doing what they do best. Classics like Van Morrison, Paul Anka, Frankie Valli and Barry Manilow are all in town meaning you won’t be short of nostalgia.
Mary J Blige and her powerhouse vocals will be stopping by, along with the Goo Goo Dolls, Kid Rock and Los Lobos. One band that all Beatles aficionados should see is the Fab Faux with Will Lee on bass. This impressive lineup of musicians plays the Beatles’ songs the way they were meant to be played; if you’re in South Florida on March 2, don’t miss them.
Lara Fabian
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach, FL
- Feb. 2
- 8 p.m.
Paul Anka
- Au-Rene Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Feb. 3
- 8 p.m.
Kid Rock
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- Feb. 7
- 8 p.m.
Van Morrison
- James L Knight Center
- Miami, FL
- Feb. 7 and 8
- 8 p.m.
Goo Goo Dolls
- Hard Rock Stadium
- Miami, FL
- Feb. 10
- 1 p.m.
Nicky Jam & Plan B
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- Feb. 10
- 8 p.m.
Andrea Bocelli
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- Feb. 11
- 7:30 p.m.
Colin Quinn “One in Every Crowd”
- Amaturo Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Feb. 24
- 8 p.m.
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- Feb. 16 and 17
- 8 p.m.
The Hot Sardines
- Amaturo Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Feb. 16
- 7:30 p.m.
Mary J. Blige
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- Feb. 19
- 8 p.m.
Barry Manilow
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- Feb. 21
- 8 p.m
Paula Poundstone
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Feb. 17
- 8 p.m.
Dancing With The Stars
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- Feb. 15
- 8 p.m..
Ja Rule & Ashanti
- James L Knight Center
- Miami, FL
- Feb. 22
- 8 p.m.
Los Lobos
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Feb. 22
- 8 p.m.
Jerry Seinfeld
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- Feb. 23 and 24
- 8 p.m.
Bad Company
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- Feb. 13
- 8 p.m.
JJ Grey & Mofro
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach, FL
- Feb. 25
- 6 p.m.
George Winston
- Amaturo Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Feb. 27
- 7:30 p.m.
Ricardo Montaner
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- March 2
- 8 p.m.
The Fab Faux
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 2
- 8 p.m.