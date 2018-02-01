The Last Internationale’s Delila Paz and Edgey Pires will be playing in Cayman on Feb. 10 at the Harquail Theatre, seeking to help the Breast Cancer Foundation fund its annual $200,000 operating budget.

Cayman’s own Scotch and Soda will support the headliners, who have released four albums. Their fifth, “Soul on Fire,” is due sometime “in the next several weeks,” says guitarist Edgey Pires.

Dubbed “TLI,” the band opened for former Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant during his 2014 “Ceaseless Roar” tour; for the European leg of The Who’s 2015 “The Who Hits 50” tour, and for Neil Young, Lenny Kravitz and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

In summer 2014, TLI appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman. In 2016, the opening segment of NBC’s spy drama “The Blacklist” featured the band’s song “Fire.”

Mr. Pires and bassist/vocalist Paz, in a joint email exchange, said they were excited to appear at the foundation fundraiser.

“This benefit concert means a lot to us,” they wrote. “It’s great to see people come together and work hard for a great charity like the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation.”

The band told the Cayman Compass that “every TLI show is different,” but their Harquail set was “going to be extra special because it’s our first time going to the Cayman Islands. Theater shows also allow us to be more intimate and we’ll most likely showcase new songs and a surprise cover or two on acoustic and piano.”

Tickets are $55, and can be purchased from Breast Cancer Foundation, which is based at the Re/Max real estate office at Seven Mile Shops on West Bay Road. Further details are available by calling 923-1135 or 936-1135.