Christmas card is fundraising success

He may be only 9 years old, but Griffin Macdonald made a big impact with his idea for a charity Christmas card – raising a grand total of $2,956 for local charity Feed Our Future.

As reported by the Compass in December, the Cayman International School pupil created a palm tree motif, putting a Caribbean spin on the traditional Christmas tree, in black sharpie and colored pencil. The cards were printed by Creations Unlimited and sold exclusively at Books & Books in Camana Bay.

All proceeds have gone to Feed Our Future, helping to provide healthy meals for children in need in the community.

The charity that struck a chord with Griffin after its representatives visited his school to deliver a talk about their mission: to solve childhood hunger and support intellectual nourishment in the Cayman Islands. By funding a nutritionally balanced lunch program, it is able to offer low cost or free school meals to those most in need.

“Books & Books donated their shelves and did all the accounting of sales, while we at Wall Creations donated design time, and covered the costs of printing and shipping, as well as logistics,” explains Zoe Wall of Creations Unlimited.

“The real star, Griffin, came up with the awesome palm tree and worked hard at making his dream become a reality. It’s so amazing that a 9-year-old would think to do something like this and I’m so happy that we were able to make it happen.”

Feed Our Future

Feed our Future’s primary mission is to solve childhood hunger and support intellectual nourishment in the Cayman Islands. Through funding a nutritionally balanced school lunch program, it provides low-cost or free school meals to children in need in public and private schools. This enriches the child’s learning potential and health while reducing the burden on the community.

For more information about Feed Our Future, visit www.feedourfuturecayman.org.