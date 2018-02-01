Where to watch the Super Bowl

New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles fans will be working on their own game plan leading up to Sunday: where to watch Super Bowl 52. Staying at home eating their own weight in Doritos and chicken wings is one option, or they can head to their local bar to rejoice or commiserate with like-minded supporters.

Cayman’s venues get into the Super Bowl big time, with giant screens, drink and food specials and other surprises. People are encouraged to get there early if they want any chance of a seat, so prepare to make a day of it.

Here are some of the local bars showing the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Lone Star

The Lone Star Bar & Grill in the heart of the Seven Mile strip is known for its sports nights, rock-n-roll bingo and jam sessions. On Sunday, it won’t be messing around. This popular hangout already boasts multiple TV screens, and with its safe-rather-than-sorry addition of a huge screen in the parking lot, it will be like the island’s answer to a tailgate party.

Coors Light buckets are $18 all night long and the menu is stacked with your favorite rib-sticking fare.

Tel: 945-5175

Pirates Den

Located in Galleria Plaza, Pirates Den or PD’s, as it is better known, has been catering to the sports crowd for decades. The bar is long with lots of booth seats in the restaurant offering a prime view of the screens. A top food recommendation? The buffalo shrimp platter, complete with blue cheese dipping sauce, celery and fries. Expect beer specials and lots of energy in the room.

Tel: 949-7144

Legendz

With 10 widescreen TVs and booths aplenty, Legendz in the Cayman Falls Centre opposite the Westin is a good choice for those who favor a dark room with air-conditioning when it comes to watching sports. The room is designed like those in Vegas, where no matter where you sit, you’ve got an unfettered view of a Keno screen. Here, you’ll be able to grab a table and watch the game with ease while enjoying bucket-o’-beer specials, a New England clam chowder or a Philly cheesesteak, depending on your loyalties. Oh yes, and save room for the $4 Fireball shots.

Tel: 943-3287

Coconut Joe’s

Revered for its breakfasts, Coconut Joe’s isn’t too shabby when it comes to special events either. Located on West Bay Road, this casual venue has an awesome deck shaded by a tree that draws residents and tourists to its doors every day of the week. On Super Bowl Sunday there will be buckets of beer for $19, or go the whole hog and order a combo package of a bucket of beer and a chicken wing platter for just $29.95. Two big screens outdoors are where you’ll find the main action, but there is a viewing area indoors as well.

Tel: 943-5637

Salty’s

As you head towards the eastern districts, you can stop in at Salty’s this Sunday, located in the Shoppes at Grand Harbour.

There is lots of indoor seating, and when that runs out, you can get yourself a table outdoors between Salty’s and Mike’s. Believe it or not, there are 19 screens to be found in Salty’s and two big screens outdoors, so there is no way you are missing a moment of the action. They promise food and drink specials to keep your energy up.

Tel: 333-1944