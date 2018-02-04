Proud of Them: Isabella Powery honored for sporting achievements

Isabella Powery, 14, has been recognized by the Proud of Them initiative for her impressive collection of sporting accomplishments in martial arts, track and rugby over the last several years.

In 2014, she was awarded the Junior Victrix Ludorum Athletics award at St. Ignatius Catholic School, and broke the school record for the 600 meters with a time of 2:10.07.

In 2015, Isabella represented Cayman at the Purple Dragon World Championship in Trinidad where she achieved two gold medals and was inducted into the third Caribbean Martial Arts Hall of Fame. In 2016, she achieved the rank of black belt in the Purple Dragon karate system.

She also received awards from St. Ignatius for highest attainment in physical education, inter-schools tag rugby champions and PSA Athletics Year 8 girls’ champion. In the same year, in a private schools meet, she won silver medals in the 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump, 4×100 meters, 4×400 meters.

At the St. Ignatius track meet, also in 2016, Isabella won gold in the 100 meters, 200 meters and the 300 meters – achieving a new school record of 47.03, the latter being her second track record. Isabella was also awarded her school’s victrix ludorum jointly, her second such award.

In August 2017, the West Bay resident represented the Cayman Islands in the U.S. Capitol Classics in Washington, D.C., which is a major international karate tournament.

Isabella won first place in self-defense, creative weapons, creative katas and point sparring. She also placed third in synchronized weapons.

The Proud of Them initiative recognizes the positive achievements of young people between the ages of 10 and 25. Through a public nomination process, individuals are honored in various categories. Each person selected is featured for six months on billboards across the Cayman Islands and receives a certificate and $500.