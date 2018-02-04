Royal Cayman Islands Police officers arrested a second person last week in connection with the January murder of Omar Bailey in George Town.

A 23-year-old George Town man was arrested Wednesday, according to an RCIPS statement. By press time Sunday, he had been released on police bail pending further investigation.

On Jan. 22, police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the same killing and released him on police bail as there was “insufficient evidence to file charges,” police said at the time.

Mr. Bailey, a 28-year-old father of two, who was also known as Alanzo Navarro Bailey, was shot multiple times in a car park outside a barber shop at the Walton Centre on Eastern Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Mr. Bailey’s killing is Cayman’s first homicide in 2018.