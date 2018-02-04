Senior police officer’s cars set alight

Police and the Cayman Islands Fire Service are investigating an early morning fire Sunday outside a home in Ryan’s Retreat in George Town that engulfed three cars, two of which belonged to a senior police officer.

Police said they were treating the case as arson.

“This is a troubling and potentially very serious incident that is under investigation by CID,” police said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were dispatched by 911 Communication Centre shortly after 1 a.m. to the address, where the three vehicles were found to be on fire. No injuries were reported.

The third car belonged to another resident of the premises, police said.

The fire, which also caused damage to a nearby building was extinguished by firefighters.

Police said no motive had been established.

The RCIPS is appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or have any information about it to contact George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the police’s confidential tip line at 949-7777.