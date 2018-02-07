A man appeared in court Wednesday charged with two counts of indecent assault on girls at Smith Cove on Sunday.

The defendant will have a bail application made on his behalf on Thursday.

The 51-year-old man, a resident of George Town, appeared in Summary Court where defense attorney Amelia Fosuhene said she needed overnight to make inquiries and then apply for bail the next day.

Crown counsel Darlene Oko agreed to an adjournment, noting that investigations were ongoing. She did not advise the court of any details at this stage.

Both alleged victims were juveniles, but their ages were not stated in the charges.

The defendant was remanded in custody until Thursday.