On Saturday, Feb. 3, the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation held two volleyball clinics at the Layman E. Scott High School.

The first workshop took place from 9:30-11:30 a.m., and targeted children from ages 7 to 15. The players were taken through volleyball basics by the team from the federation, which included president and former national player Kennedy McGowan, national coach/player Mark Ray, and national players Javid Ali and Richard Campbell.

The session culminated with a fun game of mini volleyball, which allowed the participants to incorporate the various skills they learned from the drills into a game situation. In mini volleyball, the net is lowered and the court size is reduced to allow the younger, smaller players to experience success in getting the ball over the net.

The evening session started at 6 p.m. A group of approximately 12 adults and some of the more advanced children from the morning session were taken through the process of coaching young players in basic volleyball skills. At the end of the session, a team of six participants remained behind to play against the four facilitators.

McGowan noted that the clinics were a success and was encouraged by the response from the participants, especially the commitment to continue sessions on Cayman Brac. Coach Ray expressed his gratitude to Harold Sanford, sports coordinator at Sister Islands Sports, Carmen Deanira Brown who was integral to the smooth running of the clinic, and Michael Hundt, PE teacher at Layman E. Scott High School.