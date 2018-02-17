Police search for missing East End girl

Police are requesting assistance in locating 11-year-old East End girl Azaria Jackson.

Azaria has been missing from her home since Friday, Feb. 9, when she was last seen leaving for a sports day at the Annex Playfield in George Town.

She was wearing a blue T-shirt from Cimboco and black athletic shorts.

Azaria is around 5 feet tall, has a light complexion and brownish, shoulder-length hair, which she usually keeps in a ponytail.

She is known to spend time in Windsor Park, as well as East End, where the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has been working to relocate her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Bodden Town Police Station immediately at 947-2220.