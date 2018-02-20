Appleby invites applications for legal scholarships, internships

Appleby is now accepting applications for legal scholarships, articles of clerkship and internships, and representatives will be available at the Chamber of Commerce Careers Expo on Friday, Feb. 23, to provide more information.

“Our objective at Appleby is to enable young Caymanians to succeed in a legal career by providing them with the necessary tools to achieve their goals,” said Christine Grizzel, head of Operations and Human Resources. “There are numerous benefits to these programs, which provide mentorship and training in addition to financial assistance.”

The Appleby scholarship covers the cost of tuition/registration fees, examination fees and textbooks, and students are also provided with a monthly stipend to cover any additional expenses. Students are expected to maintain a minimum of a 2:1 grade average throughout their studies.

Upon completion of their studies, scholarship recipients transition into the articled clerk training program, which has an 18-month cycle that begins in September. During this time, each trainee is required to complete six different three-month seats in the following core practice areas: Corporate, Trusts, Property and Dispute Resolution.

Each articled clerk is assigned a mentor who assesses their performance on a quarterly basis. At the end of the training contract, articled clerks may be offered full-time employment with Appleby and, upon successful completion of their articles, the trainee is admitted as an attorney.

Anyone who has not been a previous scholarship recipient can also apply to the articled clerk training program.

“On-the-job experience is a top priority at Appleby. We also provide a number of summer internships each year to young Caymanians to work within our Business Support Team, and we look forward to continually offering these rewarding opportunities,” Ms. Grizzel added.

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2018. More information can be obtained from www.applebyglobal.com/careers.