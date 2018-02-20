Estera adds to senior team

David Lambotte has joined fiduciary and administration services provider Estera as a director. His role encompasses the management and development of the group’s private client services.

Mr. Lambotte is leading the strategic development of new private client business into the group as well as contributing his expertise to the service delivery and oversight of key client relationships across its locations.

Richard Prosser, group director at Estera, said, “David is a great addition to Estera and he has already proven himself as an asset to the team. With more than 15 years of trustee experience in Jersey, London and the Cayman Islands, he has great expertise in a number of jurisdictions.”

Mr. Lambotte was previously based in Cayman but is now in Jersey.