Estera staff donates to the Humane Society

The team at Estera Cayman has donated US$1,000 to support the Cayman Islands Humane Society animal shelter. The funds were collected from staff members who have committed to a monthly contribution. The staff chose to support the Humane Society as part of a commitment to several local charities who benefit, on a rotational basis, from the funds raised.

Saskia Salden, a member of the Humane Society Board of Directors, said: “We are very grateful to the team at Estera for their donation to the Humane Society. We currently house over 70 dogs and 50 cats at the shelter, waiting for adoption. This money will go towards providing them with food and care.

“We rely on volunteers and donations to provide our service and we are pleased that Estera has recognized our efforts.”

The Humane Society provides shelter and care to alleviate suffering of homeless or abused animals on Grand Cayman. The organization seeks to re-house the animals in responsible and loving homes, both locally and overseas. Additionally, the Humane Society promotes animal welfare and responsible pet ownership in the community and helps combat pet overpopulation and animal abuse through its spay and neuter clinic and community education.