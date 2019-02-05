Danesmead Partners hires London principal

Cayman-based alternative fund governance specialists, Danesmead Partners, has appointed former FRM Head of Operational Due Diligence Haliday Casey to join the London office as a principal of the firm.

Ms. Casey will provide independent directorship and consulting services to asset management businesses, family offices, institutional investors, fund administrators and other service providers.

With over 11 years’ experience at Man FRM, including four years as head of Operational Risk, chair of FRM’s Independent Valuation Committee, a member of the Investment Committee and co-chair of the Risk Committee, Ms. Casey assessed and monitored the business, legal, financial and operational risks of investments across a wide range of the alternatives sector.

Nick Gaze and Greg Bennett, co-founders of Danesmead said: “We are very pleased to announce the addition of Haliday to the London office. Her experience enables us to further broaden the knowledge and experience of our team and to continue to expand the range of our services to investors and investment managers.”