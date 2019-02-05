Walkers adds to Global Regulatory & Risk Practice Group

Sara Hall has joined offshore law firm Walkers as senior counsel in the Global Regulatory & Risk Advisory practice group. She will be based in London. The firm’s Global Regulatory & Risk Advisory practice group now has 14 lawyers in the BVI, the Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Ireland and London.

With more than 20 years’ experience in advising clients, Ms. Hall specializes in financial services law and regulation, with particular expertise in cross-border compliance and risk management. She regularly advises regulated and unregulated financial institutions, including a wide range of businesses in the banking, investment fund, administrator, fiduciary and investment management sectors.

Before joining Walkers, Ms. Hall was global head of Regulatory Compliance at a European headquartered global bank. She has also worked for the U.K. financial services regulator.