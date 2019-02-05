Mourant appoints two partners from Walkers

Mourant has appointed two partners from Walkers in the Cayman Islands. Corporate and finance specialist Ramesh Maharaj and banking and finance lawyer Alexandra Woodcock will join the firm later in 2019.

Mr. Maharaj is a corporate and finance specialist. He advises on a wide variety of transactions ranging from mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures through to corporate restructurings and corporate note/bond offerings. His clients include emerging companies, corporates and private equity firms. Mr. Maharaj also has broad banking and finance experience and advises on a range of secured lending transactions.

Ms. Woodcock is a finance specialist with significant expertise advising on all types of secured lending transactions and fund finance. In addition, she has broad general banking experience and has advised on structured finance deals, corporate restructurings and reorganizations and derivatives transactions.

Mourant’s corporate practice is the fastest growing area in the firm.

Cayman corporate practice head and office managing partner, Hayden Isbister, said, “This is an important development for the practice, and our firm. Alexandra and Ramesh will bring their own individual strengths and will add significantly to our firepower as a practice. We have had an exceptional 12 months and are at a key milestone in our evolution. Their appointment will add even more momentum to our growth plans so that we can keep investing in our people and winning the highest quality work in the market.”

Cayman corporate partner Alex Last added that the market in Cayman is changing. “Mourant is one of the few firms in a position to capitalize on the opportunities this presents. The recruitment of Alexandra and Ramesh is another clear demonstration of our intentions. We have an exceptional team and are rapidly growing our market share. It is an exciting time for the firm.”