Business in brief

Dart Real Estate joins 100 Women in Finance

Dart Real Estate has become the first real estate company to join the ranks of global corporate sponsors supporting the 100 Women in Finance (100WF) organisation.

In its role as a corporate sponsor, Dart Real Estate will support 100WF’s mission globally, including hosting events for members in the Cayman Islands and in other global locations. In addition, Sue Nickason, VP of Real Estate Marketing and Sales, will represent Dart Real Estate on the 100WF 20th anniversary committee, specifically focused on the planning for a 100WF global volunteer appreciation event as part of their 20th anniversary global celebrations in 2021.

“As we are located in one of the leading financial services centres in the world, we very much appreciate the contribution the finance industry makes to our local and global economy,” said Nickason. “As an alternative investment, real estate occupies an important role in the financial services sector, particularly during times like this which are fraught with market volatility.”

She said, “More than ever, as we respond to these challenging market conditions, financial services professionals at all stages of their careers will look to organisations such as 100 Women in Finance for professional development support, networking and timely market insights.”

100 Women in Finance CEO Amanda Pullinger commented, “We are delighted to welcome Dart Real Estate to 100 Women in Finance’s growing roster of corporate sponsors, and look forward to close collaboration on programming and impact initiatives, both in the Cayman Islands and across our global membership.”

IMS grows team of fund directors

Fund governance and fiduciary services provider International Management Services Ltd. (IMS), has added James Macfee and Ruan Van Vuuren to its team of independent fund directors.

Prior to joining IMS, Caymanian James Macfee worked with Estera Trust (Cayman) where he acted as an independent director to hedge funds, structured finance products, and CLOs. Macfee qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG in the UK before joining KPMG in the Cayman Islands. At IMS he will act as director to a portfolio of hedge and private equity fund clients.

Ruan Van Vuuren moves to IMS from the the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, where he was a chief analyst in the Investments Supervision Division. Prior to that, Van Vuuren was a senior manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he worked on the audits of a large and varied portfolio of hedge funds, PE funds, real estate, and structured finance vehicles.

Danesmead appoints head of New York office

Cayman-based alternative fund governance specialists Danesmead Partners have announced the appointment of Wendy Beer as a principal of the firm. She will head up the New York Office.

Beer was most recently managing director and head of Wells Fargo Prime Services’ Business Consulting Group. Prior to that she was a consultant at Tiger Bay advisors and held a number of key industry roles including as a director in Credit Suisse’s Global Credit Products.

Beer was also a senior attorney in the SEC’s Enforcement Division and held legal roles in Furman Selz and Lehman Brothers.

Provenance Properties becomes member of luxury brand

Provenance Properties, the affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in the Cayman Islands, has been extended an exclusive Cayman Islands membership in the luxury real estate network REALM™.

REALM offers its 200 members and their clients access to listings, elite global events, experiences and resources such as proprietary content and intelligence, Provenance Properties said in a press release.

Sue Nickason, of Provenance Properties, said, “It is through our affiliation with Christie’s International Real Estate and our relationships with leading luxury real estate partners – including, now, REALM – that we are able to offer bespoke service for property transactions.

“Whether these clients are acquiring properties for investment, vacation or permanent residency in the Cayman Islands we know that REALM will further enhance our ability to connect international clients with opportunities here,” she said.

Ocorian awarded platinum employer accreditations from STEP and ACCA

Corporate and fiduciary services company Ocorian has received platinum accreditations from STEP and ACCA endorsing for its professional development and training.

Paul McAvoy, Chief People Officer at Ocorian commented “It is excellent to be recognised for our thorough training and development programme which allows our team to reach the highest level of expertise.”

Receiving the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners’ Platinum Partner Accreditation demonstrates that Ocorian offers a clearly-defined development pathway for career progression for those that specialise in private wealth including family inheritance and succession planning, Ocorian said in a press release.

The ACCA Platinum Approved Employer accreditation recognises the quality of Ocorian’s training and development ensuring that the highest standards are met.