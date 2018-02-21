Dr. Rachelle Shirley from Kingston, Jamaica, has joined the team at CTMH Doctors Hospital as a new OB/GYN.

Dr. Shirley is a graduate of the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus. She obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Sciences and a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery. She has specialized training in obstetrics and gynecology and was awarded a Doctor of Medicine degree in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus.

She completed her residency in OB/GYN at the University Hospital of the West Indies, training at that hospital and the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica.

Dr. Shirley has experience primarily in women’s health, including management of abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroids, management of chronic pelvic pain, fertility consultation, management of ovarian cysts, polycystic ovarian syndrome, menopause, pregnancy care, labor and delivery including Caesarean section, postpartum care, medical and surgical management of various of gynaecological disorders. She also provides services such as regular health checks, contraceptive advice, breast cancer screening, cervical cancer screening and prevention.

