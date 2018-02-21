Organizers of the annual “Dress for Culture Day” are inviting schools, businesses and individuals across the Cayman Islands to get creative and display their homeland pride and cultural attire Friday.

Each year, the fundraising event is hosted by the Cayman National Cultural Foundation to celebrate Cayman’s diverse community, which consists of more than 135 nationalities.

“Over 100 nationalities live harmoniously in our three small islands, skillfully intermingling their cultures while maintaining the uniqueness and traditions of each individual country represented. Dress For Culture Day is one of the ways that CNCF pays tribute to this diversity,” said Patrice Beersingh, CNCF programs manager.

Funds raised during the event will go toward supporting the foundation’s youth arts programs, such as Summer Arts Camp, Young At Arts and Young Image Makers.

The foundation is asking for a donation of $5 per adult and $3 per student from those who choose to participate in the fundraiser.

CNCF will also be running a photo competition on its Facebook page (caymanculture) from Monday, March 5 to Thursday, March 29. Anyone interested in entering the contest should submit photos of their Dress for Culture Day attire to CNCF before Monday, March 5.

Photos will be posted to CNCF’s official Facebook page for voting in three categories – Best School, Best Organization and Best Student/Individual. The photographer in each category that receives the most votes by midnight on March 29 will be presented with their prizes during the week of April 3.

The winner for Best School will be awarded a gift certificate donated by Office Supply; the Best Organization will walk away with a prize pack courtesy of Tortuga Rum Company and the Best Student/Individual will win a Camana Bay gift card.

Ms. Beersingh is reminding members of the public that they can organize their own Dress For Culture Day any time during the year, if the designated day is not convenient.

“We believe cultural diversity can be appreciated at any time. Dress for Culture is a way to connect with one another and celebrate our uniqueness, so we encourage it year long,” she said. “CNCF also welcomes donations throughout the year and thanks the public for its ongoing support of our youth initiatives.”

For information about Dress for Culture or Cayfest, email [email protected], call 949-5477 or check out the CNCF’s official Facebook page @caymanculture.