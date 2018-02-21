Drivers urged to check online for new license plates

Drivers who want to find out if their new car registration numbers are ready to be picked up can now check on the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing website.

According to a press release from the DVDL, the lists of license plate numbers will be updated every two weeks and the department is urging motorists to check the lists periodically.

If their new numbers are listed, motorists can immediately collect their registration plates from the department’s Crewe Road Office. They should take in their current registration plates, windshield coupon, and logbook when visiting to collect the new plates.

The Crewe Road office is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This office will also be open on Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to noon specifically for the purpose of exchanging the plates.

To view the lists, visit www.dvdl.gov.ky.