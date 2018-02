The USCGC Seneca, a medium-endurance cutter in the service of the United States Coast Guard, sits at George Town harbor Tuesday evening.

The ship arrived in Grand Cayman Sunday and left Wednesday morning.

Government officials said the ship was here on a routine port of call. The Seneca was commissioned in 1987 and is 270 feet long and 38 feet wide at her widest point. – Photo: Taneos Ramsay