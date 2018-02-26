Six junior golfers attended the Leadbetter Golf Academy in Orlando, Florida for game improvement, performance training and a tournament during the school mid-term break from Feb. 12-14.

Andrew Jarvis, 19, Aaron Jarvis, 15, Holly Mclean, 13, Sam Mclean, 10, Lauren Needham, 13 and Todd Purton, 13, were all treated to advanced coaching which included fitness, technical and mental training.

The three-day training session included golf video analysis, stroke analysis and on-course evaluation training. The juniors were able to use the LGA par 3 course to work on short game decision and shot making, as well as playing evaluated rounds on the two 18-hole Champions Gate golf courses.

The juniors gained a lot from the experience, and their feelings were summed up by Lauren, who said, “It was a fantastic experience where I learnt a wide variety of different things, and [I] would definitely do it again.”

Following the camp, Andrew and Aaron played in the FCWT tournament Boys 15-19 age group at the 6,831 yard Timacuan Golf Club in Lake Mary, Florida on Feb. 17-18. Andrew won the tournament, shooting a 3 under par on his second round to finish at 2 under par overall. His younger brother finished 7th, with his best round of 73 (1 over par) on the Saturday.