DHL Express Cayman has replaced two of five pickup and delivery diesel-powered vehicles with high-efficiency electric cargo vans. The measure is part of Deutsche Post DHL’s GoGreen program to reduce CO2 emissions by 30 percent by the year 2020 from the level seen in 2007.

The two Nissan E-NV200 Acenta Rapid’s were purchased locally through The Electric Car Company and include full metal panels around the cargo area to enhance the safety and security of couriers and cargo.

DHL Express Cayman Country Manager Allan Blake said the company has taken charge to reduce the impact the industry has on the environment by replacing 40 percent of delivery vehicles with electric vans.

“This is just the beginning, as we look forward to eventually changing out our entire fleet to support our global initiative,” he added.