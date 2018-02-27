JP Integra passes $6 billion in assets under administration

Hedge fund and private equity administrator JP Fund Administration (Cayman) Ltd. has grown its assets under administration (AUA) to more than $5 billion bringing JP Integra’s group total AUA to more than $6 billion.

Dave van Duynhoven, head of fund services at JP Integra, said 2017 was a year of investments in systems and processes in response to demand for Cayman-based administration services.

“We passed $6 billion AUA for the first time and we are excited by the prospects in 2018, especially in private equity and investment funds for family offices and high net worth individuals.”

The company obtained the SOC 1 accreditation, “an independent audit to confirm that the processes and system we have in place meet the highest international standards,” Mr. van Duynhoven said.