Local businesses are reminded that they have access to an online tool for doing business with the General Registry.

The Cayman Business Portal (CBP), launched at last October’s Small Business Expo, allows small businesses to transact business with the registry from their home or office at their convenience.

In line with existing online services available to financial services clients, local businesses also have the benefit of being able to access their company information submitted to the registry via the system.

The Cayman Business Portal is the latest online initiative of the registry and enables the issuing of good standing certificates, filing of directors and officers, filing of beneficial ownership information for ordinary resident companies that have not engaged a corporate service provider, the registration of nonprofit organizations and the payment of annual fees and filing of returns.

Eventually, all records held by the registry for local companies will be available using the portal. All documents requested online, through the CBP portal, will be delivered to an individual secure folder for the business owner.

To ensure security of data, the portal is housed in a secure data center, all communications and transactions are encrypted, strong password rules are used and prospective users are subjected to a due diligence process to ensure their right of access.

The regular registry fees for document services apply and there is a transaction fee of $1 for the application and provision of documents online.