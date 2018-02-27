Collas Crill appoints head of Knowledge Management

Collas Crill has appointed Kate Stanfield as the new group head of Knowledge Management.

She will be responsible for further developing knowledge systems to continue to support the firm’s business strategy across Collas Crill’s seven offices.

As a strategic business transformation role, Ms. Stanfield will be responsible for building the group’s knowledge management function across all jurisdictions and promoting efficient and effective technical and legal support to fee-earners across the network, the law firm said.

Ms. Stanfield has 27 years’ experience of working in a knowledge role within law firms, most recently with CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP.

Group Managing Partner Jason Romer said, “In a constantly changing and evolving global legal market, knowledge management is more important than ever to improving efficiency and ensuring that our firm [continues] to deliver first class service to clients as well as meeting our objectives and strategic goals. Kate’s depth of experience and knowledge are an excellent addition to the firm.”