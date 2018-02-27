NCB hires regional wealth adviser

Private banking and finance institution, NCB, has added a new regional wealth adviser to its team in the Cayman Islands.

Maria Beyna joins the NCB Capital Markets team in the Cayman office to take on management of regional high net worth clients’ investment portfolios. Ms. Beyna deals with a range of investment management products and assists clients with both customizing investment portfolios and selecting appropriate products.

Ms. Beyna was previously an executive wealth adviser with NCB in Jamaica.

She holds an master of science in investment finance and is also a certified financial planner, through the Bankers Association.