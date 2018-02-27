EDITORIAL – Reversing our disturbing increase in traffic accidents

If you are discussing your investment portfolio, a 114 percent increase over two years would be cork-popping news. But when the topic is car crashes, it’s time to hit the brakes and seek answers as to why our roadways are so dangerous and deadly.

The doubling in the number of traffic accidents recorded by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service between 2015 and 2017 is certainly cause for a significant “course correction.”

According to a Compass analysis of crash reports, published in Monday’s newspaper, police reported a total of 2,362 accidents in the Cayman Islands last year. In 2015, police reported “only” 1,102 accidents.

For such small islands, those figures are not only large, but also dangerous and deadly: In three years, 26 people died in car accidents in Cayman, and 85 people were seriously injured.

Of course, not all roads, intersections and junctions are created equal. Accidents tend to cluster around certain “problem areas.” (Many of our readers will probably be able to think of two or three treacherous spots they navigate on their daily commutes.)

For example: Last year, there were 67 accidents on a single quarter-mile stretch of Godfrey Nixon Way (between the Butterfield Roundabout and Eastern Avenue). On adjacent Eastern Avenue in that same year, there were 109 accidents on a strip of asphalt less than a mile in length.

Perhaps the least shocking news that will appear in the pages of the Compass this year is that the Butterfield Roundabout is by far the most “accident-prone intersection” in the country. From 2015-17, there were 71 reported collisions in that roundabout.

In the grander scheme, pound-for-pound and mile-for-mile, Cayman is a far deadlier place to drive than either the United States or Great Britain. (According to 2015 statistics, the most recent available, Cayman’s vehicle death rate was 18.3 per 100,000 people, compared to 10.9 for the U.S. and 3.8 for Great Britain.)

That is somewhat astonishing, given Cayman’s mostly good road conditions, flat and predictable topography, and a maximum speed limit of 50 miles per hour. Excluding those physical, geographic and policy conditions, one variable remains at the forefront: Human behavior.

Police said they do not have a rational explanation for the recent rise in accidents but pointed toward an increase in the number of vehicles on island and the ubiquity of construction projects.

To those factors, we will add a few of our own: