General Registry extends hours

The General Registry, which includes the Registrar of Companies, is extending its operating hours on Thursdays to accommodate resident companies that need to sign up on its online Cayman Business Portal, to file their annual returns, and pay annual fees.

The final day for the extended hours is Thursday, March 28.

“We have typically seen increased traffic from our clients due to the fact that annual fees, annual returns and beneficial ownership information are due in January of each year,” said Deputy Registrar General Donnell Dixon.

“Invariably, there have been entities that were not able to attend our offices during regular office hours. Signing up on CBP will provide an effective and efficient tool that will help local companies fulfill their obligations,” he added.

The General Registry advised that people should present a government-issued photo identification, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter’s registration card, that corresponds to the business owner, when registering.

The registry’s offices are located on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building.