Gaelic Football Club to hold mid-term break camp

The Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club is welcoming new members to its “Mid-Term COOL Camp.”

The first COOL Camp of 2019 will be held Thursday and Friday, March 7 and 8, at the Camana Bay CIS Football Pitch.

Last year, some 70 youngsters took part in the club’s mid-term, Easter and Halloween COOL Camps. The club also hosted “Summer Blitz Days” in May and June.

Organizers said attendees came from schools across Grand Cayman, with a mix of nationalities in each team. “The youngsters gave lots of positive feedback following the Camps and Blitz Days, enjoying using skills they had learned in other sports, along with learning new Gaelic techniques in both hurling and football,” a press release from the club stated.

Some of the participants had played in previous Gaelic COOL Camps, while others came from netball, soccer and rugby backgrounds and found it easy to adapt these experiences to Gaelic COOL Camp.

Club coaches said they were excited at the talent that was displayed by some of the children, particularly those who had never even seen the sport before or had never played a team sport.

Parents also participated in the session and enquired about more regular fixtures.

“Some of our youth players from these training sessions are now so skilled in their play that they participated in the adult Corporate Mixed 9’s event in January 2019, with others already signed up for the 2019 Senior Gaelic Football League,” the release stated.

In the COOL Camp, training will start with a basic warm up for all players, followed by a quick game to get everyone familiar with catching and throwing the Gaelic football. The coaching will then move on to learning a couple of specific techniques used in Gaelic football, followed by a chance to practice these new skills in drills. To further develop these practices, a short, fun-orientated game for each age group will take place to challenge the players to incorporate their new skills into the team play environment. Finally, a competitive game will close the session.

“It is going to be another action-packed COOL camp focusing on learning and developing the Gaelic football skills of running, passing, kicking, tackling along with movement and agility skills and, of course, teamwork and friendship. All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary,” organizers said in the release.

Indoor facilities are also available in the event of bad weather.

The camp is held from 8:30 a.m. to noon and is open to children ages 6 to 14. Places are limited to 70.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.caymangaa.com/kids-club-news.