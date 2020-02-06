The 2020 Harneys Gaelic Football League kicked off at Cayman International School field on Sunday. This season, the league has expanded to eight men’s squads, after Cú Chulainns and Èire Òg registered for competition. There are now more than 200 players on the men’s teams, and more than 180 on the six women’s teams.

The first match of the season began with the men, with Western Gaels taking on newcomers Cú Chulainns. Western Gaels scored 1 goal, 11 points, while Cú Chulainns scored 2 goals, 8 points, ending the game in a 14-14 draw. Each goal is worth three points.

The second match was played by women’s teams Oliver Plunketts and Buffers Alley. The Oliver Plunketts scored 2 goals, 4 points, beating Buffers Alley who scored 1 goal, 5 points, by two points.

The men were back on the field for the third match, with Gabriels (2-7) beating Cavan Gaels (1-8) by two points. In game four, women’s team Bredagh dominated Sardfields by a 15-point margin after scoring 4 goals, 7 points. In the fifth game of the day, men’s team Shamrocks (1-12) beat Na Fianna (1-4) by eight points. In the final women’s match, Na Piarsaigh (2-4) beat Harps (0-3) by seven points.

In the last men’s game, newcomers Èire Òg edged Wolfe Tones by a goal for the win.

“We are delighted to have so many new people on the island taking part,” said Gaelic Athletics Association chairperson Colin Nestor. “With the expansion of two men’s teams, we’ve had a significant uptick in both Irish, international and Caymanian players as well, which is brilliant.”