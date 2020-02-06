Caymanian sprinter Jamal Walton was named Freshman of the Week in the Southeastern Conference following his performance at the Texas Tech University indoor invitational.

The Texas A&M University track star finished second in his collegiate debut in the 400-metres, clocking 45.99 seconds, which was the fourth-best time recorded in the US, and the second best time in the SEC this year. It also marks an indoor personal best for Walton.

His time also placed him in the 11th spot for the Texas A&M indoor all-time list in the 400.Walton also ran in the 4×400 relay, starting the race for his team.

The Aggies ultimately placed first with a time of 3:02.77, the fastest 1,600-metres time in the NCAA this season. “I feel like I did great, because back in Miami we don’t do indoors,” said Walton. “I was nervous, to be honest, … but for me, this was my first time doing the indoor event so I was thinking I might get tired because I wasn’t sure if I knew how to run it. I just got out and relaxed the whole race, just running my own race and I feel I did great and I played my part.” He added, “For the 4×4, it was the same thing. I just pushed my hardest to get the results at the end. So, throughout my entire running career, I’ve just been trying to do my best. I always pray to be great, in my head, I always think of greatness – speak great, be great, do great.”