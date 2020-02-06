National Geographic presenter to speak at National Trust fundraiser

National Geographic wildlife presenter and author James Hendry is set to appear in Cayman this weekend for an event aimed to raise money for the National Trust of the Cayman Islands.

‘James Hendry Live, An African Adventure’ begins at 5pm on Saturday at Royal Palms Beach Club.

The event is open to the members of the public, who can expect to hear stories of Hendry’s travels and global experiences with wildlife.

He’ll be joined by National Trust Blue Iguana manager Luke Harding and Eco Drivers’ Aaron Hunt, who works with coral reef restoration. Proceeds go to the National Trust.

Tickets are on sale at Royal Palms and the National Trust office. They are $65 for adults and $35 for children.